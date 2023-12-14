UPDATE: (7:33 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14) – One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries after a crash in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. and closed a portion of Sissonville Drive near White Oak Drive. Dispatchers say the road will remain closed until the wreckers arrive and clear the scene.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Sissonville Drive in Kanawha County is closed due to a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, on Sissonville Drive near White Oak Drive in Sissonville. Dispatchers say two vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash.

There is no word on if anyone has been injured at this time, according to dispatchers, or how long the roadway will be closed.

The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority are responding to the scene.