UPDATE (7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3): One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in South Charleston, according to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers.

MacCorkle Avenue has now reopened after the eastbound lanes were closed in the 700 block due to the crash.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A portion of MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston is closed due to a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in the 700 block of MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston. Dispatchers say two vehicles were involved in the “T-bone-style” crash.

Crews have confirmed that there are injuries, according to dispatchers. However, dispatchers say they have not confirmed how many people are injured or the extent of those injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Macorkle Ave. are currently shut down at the scene of the crash. There is no word on when the lanes will be reopened.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are responding.