SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – One person is being checked out by medics after a crash closed part of a roadway in Sissonville.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Archibald Drive. Dispatchers say the northbound side of Sissonville Dr. is currently closed due to the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Metro dispatchers say one person is being checked out by medics. They say the person in the vehicle was able to walk away from the crash and down the road to call for help.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Sissonville Fire Department and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority responded to the scene.