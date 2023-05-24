UPDATE (9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023) – Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Dunbar Avenue in Dunbar this evening.

According to Kanawha County 911, Dunbar Avenue has also reopened after the crash. There is no word on the injured person’s condition at this time.

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – A roadway has been closed down due to a vehicle crash in Dunbar.

According to Kanawha County 911, the single-vehicle crash happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2023 near the Cold Spot in Dunbar. Dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News the vehicle rolled over onto its top.

A portion of Dunbar Avenue is closed at this time, according to dispatchers, but there is no word on when the road will reopen.

911 dispatchers say there is one patient, but the person has not yet been taken to the hospital at this time.