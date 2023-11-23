UPDATE: (2:23 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023) – Paint Creek Road has reopened after a crash in the Hollygrove area this afternoon, according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Paint Creek Road is closed down in eastern Kanawha County due to a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 700 block of Paint Creek Road in the Hollygrove area of Kanawha County. The crash currently has the roadway closed in both directions.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the crash.

According to dispatchers, there is no word on how long the roadway will be closed, but a wrecker is currently on the way to the scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Pratt Volunteer Fire Department are responding.