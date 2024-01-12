CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Route 60 is shut down in the Shrewsbury area due to a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of E. Dupont Avenue, also known as Route 60. Dispatchers say it was a single-vehicle roll-over crash.

Dispatchers tell 13 News no one was injured and everyone was able to get out of the vehicle safely.

A wrecker is on the way to the scene, but there is no word on how much longer the road will be closed.

The Cedar Grove and Glasgow volunteer fire departments and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are responding.