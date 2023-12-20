UPDATE (1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20) – Crews on scene and West Virginia 511 say all lanes are now reopened after a crash on Corridor G this morning.

UPDATE (12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20) – Both southbound lanes and the fast lane of Corridor G are open after a crash this morning near the Eagle Drive and Childress Road Access intersection.

According to our crew at the scene, both drivers have been taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their conditions at this time. The South Charleston Police Department says the passenger in the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes are shut down on a portion of Corridor G in Kanawha County due to a vehicle crash.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023 at the intersection of Corridor G, Eagle Drive and Childress Road Access in South Charleston. Dispatchers say two vehicles, one traveling south and the other traveling north, crashed in the intersection.

At this time, both the northbound and southbound slow lanes are closed. The fast lanes in both directions are open, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say three people were involved, and are all still being evaluated on scene.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston and Charleston fire departments and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance authority are responding to the scene. There is no word yet on when the road will reopen.