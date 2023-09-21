UPDATE: (5:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21) – Four people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a South Charleston fire truck.

First responders on scene say the injured include three firefighters and a civilian. The extent of their injuries has not been released at this time.

Crews say one of the firefighters was entrapped in the fire truck and had to be freed by first responders.

A reconstruction team has been called in to investigate the crash.

All northbound lanes are currently closed and one southbound lane is closed.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a fire truck in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:07 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 at Childress Road and the Childress Road access off of Corridor G between Ruth and Alum Creek. Dispatchers say the crash involved at least a passenger vehicle and a South Charleston Fire Department truck.

Dispatchers say the northbound lanes of Corridor G are currently shut down in the area due to the crash.

There are multiple patients, according to dispatchers, but is no word at this time on the extent of any injuries. Dispatchers say three ambulances are on the scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.