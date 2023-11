KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the US-60/Midland Trail/Belle exit.

Dispatchers say the call came in just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no word on any injuries at this time. The southbound lanes are shut down.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.