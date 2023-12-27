KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of I-77 South is shut down due to a vehicle crash in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, close to the 106 mile-marker of I-77S and the Edens Fork Road exit. Dispatchers say one passenger vehicle was involved and no injuries have been reported.

The Sissonville Fire Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the scene.

There is no word on how long the roadway will be closed.