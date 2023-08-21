UPDATE: (8:10 P.M. Aug. 21, 2023) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, Lens Creek Road has reopened after the single vehicle crash.

Dispatchers say there is no word on the person’s condition at this time.

HERNSHAW, WV (WOWK) – A portion of Lens Creek Road is closed after a crash that trapped a person in a vehicle.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, in the 1800 block of Lens Creek Road in the Hernshaw area.

Dispatchers say while first responders have confirmed someone was trapped inside the vehicle, there is no word on if that person was injured or if anyone else was in the vehicle.

According to dispatchers, Lens Creek Road is currently shut down in both directions due to the crash.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Marmet Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are responding.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.