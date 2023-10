TORNADO, WV (WOWK) – A road in Kanawha County is shut down due to a crash.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, near the intersection of Greenview Road and Smith Creek Road in Tornado.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the single-vehicle crash, but the roadway is shut down at this time. there is no word on when the road will reopen.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Tornado Volunteer Fire Department are responding.