PINCH, WV (WOWK) – A woman is still in the hospital after a car in Pinch, and deputies are saying the accident may have been a result of road rage between two vehicles.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a car crash that happened around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday on Reunion Road. A 29-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were both thrown from their vehicle after it flipped over into a ditch.

Deputies are looking for a burnt orange Ford Ranger that witnesses reported was near the scene of the crash pulling a trailer. Deputies are specifically trying to find out if road rage occurred between the wrecked vehicle and the truck leading up to the accident.

“Area witnesses talked to the officers, but there was some conflicting information that we got,” Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Joshua Lester said. “We do believe that this vehicle was at least in the area or possibly involved. We are still trying to locate that vehicle and the occupants of it. It may have had two occupants in it as well.”

Lester continued, “We are also getting some conflicting statements that this might have stemmed from another incident in the Pinch area prior to this crash. It could have been a road rage incident, maybe another crash was involved. So, we would like to get to the bottom of that.”

The man is out of the hospital as of Friday afternoon, but the woman’s injuries were more serious, and she is still recovering at CAMC Hospital.

Deputies are collecting footage from doorbell cameras, dash cams and from people who may have seen something.

“According to the evidence that the deputy has right now, we’re still trying to tie it together as if that truck physically caused this accident, or if this person crashed on their own, whether it was a road rage incident, or if it was something totally different.”

Lester said this road rage investigation isn’t uncommon. Many car accidents stem from road rage because small incidents escalate, and Lester said it’s important to de-escalate in these situations to avoid life-threatening accidents.

“Obviously, what we don’t want is you don’t want to let anger fuel your decisions. We don’t want people chasing each other down the road. Obviously, if there is something, you just need to call 911 and report it and let us handle the situation, locate the drivers,” Lester said.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is being urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.