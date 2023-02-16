KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — CSX officials have advised officials in Kanawha County to close the CSX railroad in the Crown Hill area.

A press release from the Kanawha County Commission says dispatchers were told about water along a hillside in Crown Hill.

When first responders arrived, they say they found water in the railroad bed near the CSX railroad.

CSX officials told them they should shut down rail traffic while they wait for a representative.

Kanawha County Emergency Management is telling everyone to use caution in the Crown Hill area.