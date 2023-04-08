UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023): Kanawha County dispatchers say crews have extinguished a fire that broke out this evening in Pinch.

According to dispatchers, crews say there were at least couple people taken from the scene for medical treatment, but they were unsure how many people were transported or the extent of any injuries.

PINCH, WV (WOWK)– Crews are currently battling a house fire at the 1000 block of Indiana Lake Drive in Pinch, West Virginia.

Kanawha County dispatch says the call came in shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Medical transport and injuries are unknown at this time.

Metro 911 said the crews at the scene are Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, Frame Volunteer Fire Department, Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Emergency Medical Services, and West Virginia State Police.

Dispatchers say the roadway is currently filled with all the responders, but any road closures are unconfirmed at this time.

This is a developing story and will update as new information becomes available.