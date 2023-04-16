UPDATE(April 16, 2023, at 2:08 p.m.): A 19-year-old female died in a fatal crash in Cross Lanes on Sunday.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says while the victim was pulling out of a driveway the vehicle got pinned between a tree.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Crews are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Lakeview Drive in Cross Lanes, West Virginia.

According to Kanawha County Metro, the accident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office along with Kanawha County EMS are working to clear the area.

Any injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.