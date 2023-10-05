CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working fire at an apartment complex in downtown Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out shortly after 1 p.m. at an apartment in the 400 block of Bibby Street near Washington Street East.

Dispatchers say the fire has been contained and no one was injured. There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

The road is currently blocked as the Charleston Fire Department is still on scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.