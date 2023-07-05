UPDATE (1:24 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5): Crews on the scene say sparks from a maintenance worker cutting water pipes in the basement started the fire.

The worker was the only one in the house and they got out of the house uninjured, crews say.

Fire crews got the fire out quickly.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 at a home in the 1500 block of Jackson Street in Charleston.

Dispatchers say at least one person was briefly trapped in the home, but everyone inside did make it out safely.

Smoke and flames are visible coming from the house, according to dispatchers. The Charleston Fire Department is on scene.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.