KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 12:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, at a house in the area of Hull Avenue and Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the home is vacant.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time. Dispatchers say no one has been injured

The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department is responding.