UPDATE (12:29 p.m. on Friday, May 19): Metro 911 officials tell 13 News one person died in a house fire in Kanawha County.

The name of the victim is unknown at this time.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the West Side area outside of St. Albans.

Metro 911 officials say the fire happened just after 11 a.m. in the 1200 block of Coal River Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers.

Fire departments from West Side, St. Albans, Jefferson, Tornado and Institute are on the scene.