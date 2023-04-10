Crews responded to a fire at a townhouse on April 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter: Rachel Pellegrino)

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a fire at a townhouse in St. Albans, West Virginia.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the call came in around 12:37 p.m. Monday, April 10, regarding a fire in the 900 block of 4th Street.

Dispatchers say the townhouse is an occupied home, but no injuries have been reported.

The St. Albans Fire Department, Nitro Fire Department, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, St. Albans Police Department and Kanawha County EMS are on scene.

This is the second fire to break out in St. Albans today. Crews responded to a fire on 9th Street early this morning.