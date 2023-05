MALDEN, WV (WOWK) — Crews are battling a working house fire on Trailridge Lane in Malden.

Metro 911 officials say the house is two stories and behind the Gino’s and Tudor’s on Route 60.

No injuries are being reported, according to dispatchers.

This is a developing story. 13 News has a crew on the way.