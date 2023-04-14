UPDATE (April 14, 2023, 1:45 p.m.): Metro 911 says West Washington Street is still closed at the intersection with Virginia Street after a structure fire in Charleston.

Dispatchers tell 13 News crews are rerouting traffic.

UPDATE (April 14, 2023, 1:20 p.m.): The Fire Chief for the Charleston Fire Department says no one was injured in a structure fire on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia.

According to the fire chief, the blaze started in an abandoned home and spread to an elderly woman’s home next door.

The fire chief says the woman got out safely, but her house will be unlivable for a long time.

UPDATE (April 14, 2023, 12:53 p.m.): A 13 News crew at the scene of a Charleston fire says the flames have reached a house that is occupied and one that is abandoned.

One house is heavily damaged and the other is almost completely burnt, according to our news crew.

(Photo from Bob Schaper, News Director for WOWK 13 News)

(Photo from Bob Schaper, News Director for WOWK 13 News)

Four fire engines are on the scene for assistance with battling the flames. There is still no information about if anyone is injured.

(Photo from Bob Schaper, News Director for WOWK 13 News)

(Photo from Bob Schaper, News Director for WOWK 13 News)

Our 13 News team says this fire is in the 1200 block of West Washington Street (U.S. Route 60) and that the roadway is closed in the area at this time. The West Virginia 511 map asks drivers to be prepared to stop, and Metro 911 advises travelers to find another route.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County dispatchers say there is a structure fire on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia.

(Photo from 13 News photographer Michael Magee)

According to dispatchers, the fire is within the 1200 block of West Washington Street.

There is no information on injuries at this time, dispatchers say.

Charleston Fire Department is on the scene.

13 News is also at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.