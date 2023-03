CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Fire Department is battling a working structure fire in an abandoned two-story residence on the West Side.

According to Metro 911, the fire started within the 700 block of Crescent Road around 10:33 a.m. on Sunday.

Dispatchers say one firefighter is injured, but they do not know how severely. At this time, the firefighter was not taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 News for updates.