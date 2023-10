CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire on Charleston’s East End is now under control.

The fire broke out on the corner of Jackson St. and Ruffner Ave. at around 5 a.m.

Fire crews on the scene tell 13 News that the home was likely abandoned, and there were no injuries.

The fire is believed to have started in the attic or second floor.