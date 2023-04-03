SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Clean-up continued in South Charleston after high winds blew the roof off of City Hall on Saturday.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said crews began fixing the roof on Sunday and repairs are expected to be completed by late Tuesday.

In the meantime, he said that a portion of the building, where the Mayor’s Office and Municipal Court are located, will be closed. Court will be canceled on Monday and Tuesday, and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Mullens said the other side of the building will remain operational, and early voting will continue as scheduled.

“I don’t think it’s a really big deal for them to have to reschedule court and of course, my secretary and I can work remotely if we need to, so it’s not a problem,” Mullens said. “It won’t have an effect on city services.”

In addition to fixing the roof, crews also worked to pick up the remnants that blew off and scattered throughout the property and roadway. Crews told 13 News no one was injured, however, the building was severely damaged on the outside.

Mullens said insurance will cover it, but it will cost about $175,000 to fix.

“What a great job the staff did,” Mullens said. “They got it done quickly. They protected D Street and downtown because stuff was blowing up and down the street so the fire department had to shut everything down pretty quickly so I got nothing but praise for the staff.”

The portion of the building that was damaged will be back open Wednesday morning.