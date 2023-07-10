KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled massive flames Monday morning in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 dispatchers say they received the call around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning regarding a house fire near Eden’s Fork Road and Falcon Drive in the Sissonville area. Fire officials say the home was abandoned, and the fire started on the second floor where flames were coming through the roof.

No one was injured in the blaze.

“It’s always a good day when everybody goes home safe,” said Malden Fire Chief Squeak Peterson. “That’s what we always say because when everyone goes home safe, its a good day.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.