Crews were on the scene in St. Albans early this morning working to contain a house fire. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings)

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Crews were on the scene in St. Albans early this morning working to contain a house fire.

According to dispatchers, the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. April 10, 2023, at a home in the 600 block of 9th Street in St. Albans. Officials say the fire was electrical and is believed to have started in the HVAC system.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The St. Albans Fire Department responded with assistance from the Nitro Fire Department.