KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews in Kanawha County spent hours putting out a fire that broke out on a mountain on Saturday.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call initially came in around 4:49 p.m. Saturday, March 25, regarding a fire near East Dupont Road in Britt Hollow, which is near Glasgow.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the fire, and no homes or traffic were impacted due to the location of the blaze. According to dispatchers, the last crews left the scene around midnight after the fire was extinguished.

The Glasgow and Cedar Grove fire departments and the West Virginia Division of Forestry responded to the scene.