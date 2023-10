CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) – Crews battled a fire at a home in Cedar Grove early Saturday morning.

According to first responders, the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at a home along the 200 block of Hull Avenue. The fire closed the roadway while crews worked to put out the fire.

Officials say no one was injured in the fire and the home is believed to have been abandoned.