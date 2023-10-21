KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fire crews battled a fire twice at the same house in Handley, West Virginia, on Saturday after an early morning fire rekindled just hours later.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire initially broke out at a structure in the 27700 block of Second Avenue in Handley around 5:07 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. After the fire was knocked down, crews were called back to the scene around 7:40 a.m. due to a rekindle.

No one was injured in the fire, dispatchers say. There is no word on the extent of damage to the home.

The Pratt and Montgomery volunteer fire departments responded.