CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a massive house fire in North Charleston Wednesday morning.

The fire happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, near New York Avenue and Hannah Drive. Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Cory Mullins says the house was abandoned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to fire officials, several squatters were in the home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured.

The Fire Prevention Bureau is handling the investigation, but the collapse of the structure is making it difficult, they say.