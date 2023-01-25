UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25): The Charleston Fire Department says that all residents from the apartment building have been accounted for, and no firefighters have been injured.

They say that they are running a defensive attack currently, and they’re dealing with a partial roof collapse.

No injuries were reported.

13 News will continue to update this story.

UPDATE (3:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25): Kanawha County 911 says that Kanawha Blvd. is closed between Ruffner Ave. and Bradford St. due to this fire.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment building in Charleston.

Smoke can be seen coming from the top floor of the Regal Apartment building on the 1400 block of Kanawha Blvd.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kanawha County 911 says that this is a working fire.

There is no word yet on any injuries or the extent of any damage.

13 News has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.