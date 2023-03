CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston.

It happened at an abandoned structure on the 700 block of York Ave.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The call came in around 12:50 p.m.

Charleston Fire crews say that nobody was inside at the time of the fire.

13 News has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.