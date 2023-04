KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire in the Chelyan area.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that the fire is at a home on the 100 block of Madison St.

They say the home was occupied, but everyone escaped uninjured.

The roadway is closed at this time.

East Bank, Glasgow, Cedar Grove, and other fire departments are responding.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.