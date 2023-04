CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– The Charleston Fire Department is currently on the scene of a house fire in the 2000 block of Bench Road in Charleston, West Virginia.

According to Metro 911, the one-story house had flames coming through the roof.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say this is a fully-involved fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.