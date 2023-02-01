UPDATE (10:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released new information about a crash in the Pinch area on Wednesday morning.

KCSO says that crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 3900 block of Indian Creek Rd. at around 9 a.m.

They say that one vehicle was traveling out of the Indian Creek Village subdivision and slid on black ice into the intersection where it was struck by another vehicle traveling southbound on Indian Creek Rd.

Two people had to be removed by fire crews from the second vehicle, and they were taken to CAMC General with minor injuries, according to KCSO.

KCSO says the driver of the first vehicle was not injured.

The roadway remains closed at this time.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the Pinch area of Kanawha County.

Kanawha County Metro 911 says that people were injured in the accident, but we do not know how many or the extent of their injuries. It happened on the 3900 block of Indian Creek Rd, and the call came in around 9:15 a.m.

The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department responded.

The roadway in the area is closed.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.