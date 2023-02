KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a working house fire in the Eskdale area of Kanawha County, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say Cabin Creek and East Bank volunteer fire departments are on the scene in the 200 block of Curry Hill Drive.

There are no injuries reported, dispatchers say.

This is a developing story. 13 News will reach out to fire crews for more information.