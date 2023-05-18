UPDATE (3:22 p.m. May 18, 2023) – Crews on the scene of a crash in St. Albans tell WOWK 13 News a man and woman on the motorcycle involved have been taken to the hospital.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, the man o the motorcycle has a “very critical” injury to his left thigh. Police say the woman’s neck was injured, but they do not know at this time how severe her injury is.

The St. Albans PD has not identified the two injured, but says the man and woman are believed to be a mother and son.

Police say the man from the vehicle does not seem to be injured.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a vehicle crash in St. Albans, West Virginia.

According to Kanawha County 911, the crash happened around 3 p.m. Thrusday, May 18, 2023, in the 1400 block of MacCorkle Avenue near the intersection of the St. Albans Shopping Center. Officials on scene say a car and a motorcycle were involved.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say the eastbound slow lane of MacCorkle Avenue is currently blocked at the crash site.

There is no word if anyone was injured at this time.

The St. Albans Fire Department, St. Albans Police Department and Kanawha County medics are on scene.