UPDATE (4:47 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20): Crews on the scene tell 13 News that this was an occupied home, but everyone got out. No injuries were reported.

The house is a total loss.

East Bank, Chesapeake and Malden Fire Departments responded to the scene.

WINIFREDE, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a working residential fire in the community of Winifrede in eastern Kanawha County.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in at 3 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There is no word on any injuries.

Fire crews from East Bank, Chesapeake, Marmet and Kanawha County medics are on the scene.