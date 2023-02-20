UPDATE (4:47 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20): Crews on the scene tell 13 News that this was an occupied home, but everyone got out. No injuries were reported.
The house is a total loss.
East Bank, Chesapeake and Malden Fire Departments responded to the scene.
WINIFREDE, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a working residential fire in the community of Winifrede in eastern Kanawha County.
Metro 911 officials say the call came in at 3 p.m.
There is no word on any injuries.
Fire crews from East Bank, Chesapeake, Marmet and Kanawha County medics are on the scene.