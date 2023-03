KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are working to put out a residential fire in the town of Clendenin.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 6:53 p.m.

The building is at the intersection of Withrow Dr. and Wills Creek Rd., dispatchers say.

There is no word on any injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire crews from Clendenin and Frame are on the scene, with crews from Pinch going to the fire.