KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are arriving at the scene of a fire in the Ward area of Kanawha County.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is on the 1300 block of Five Mile Rd. The call came in at 10:34 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say that the fire started in a garage and spread to a residence.

No injuries have yet been reported.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.