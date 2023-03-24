CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County dispatchers say there was a working house fire in Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday morning.

According to dispatchers, the fire started in the 1900 block of Huber Road around 8:11 a.m.

Charleston firefighters tell 13 News they were able to extinguish the flames quickly. They say it only damaged one bedroom and is believed to be an electrical fire, according to crews on scene.

(Photo from Elbert Mosley, 13 News Senior Photographer)

Dispatchers say no one was inside the home when the fire started.

Charleston Fire Department was still on the scene around 10:30 a.m.