UPDATE: (4:13 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23): Kanawha County dispatchers says a fire that broke out in the 11000 block of MacCorkle Ave. Southeast in Chesapeake is now out.

No one was injured in the incident.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 3 p.m. in the 11000 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southeast near 118th Street in Chesapeake.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say the building is residential, but crews have not yet confirmed if it is an occupied or abandoned home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Chesapeake, East Bank and Marmet volunteer fire departments are responding.