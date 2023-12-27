DUPONT CITY, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a working fire in Dupont City in Eastern Kanawha County this afternoon.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in at 4:48 p.m. for a fire on West 1st Avenue. Dispatchers say it was an occupied home, but no injuries were reported. The blaze has now been put out.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

The Belle, Malden and Cedar Grove volunteer fire departments responded to the scene along with Kanawha County EMS.