KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews responded to a structure fire in Kanawha County Wednesday.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, calls regarding the fire first started coming in around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The fire happened at a house in the 700 block of Eight Mile Hollow Road in Cinco, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say no one was injured, and it is not known at this time if the house was occupied or abandoned.

The Malden, Bell and Rand volunteer fire departments responded.