UPDATE: (2:03 p.m. Tuesday, June 13) – Kanawha County dispatchers say crews have a fire that broke out at a building in Standard this afternoon under control.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on scene at this time.

STANDARD, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers received a call around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, regarding a structure fire in the 5400 block of Paint Creek Road in Standard, West Virginia.

Crews are just arriving on scene, so there is no further information at this time, dispatchers say.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this article as we learn more information.