Vehicle crash in the 200 block of Virginia Street W in Charleston, West Virginia. 9-15-23 (Photo Courtesy: Dan Ameli)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a crash on Charleston’s West Side that dispatchers say caused one vehicle to catch fire.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Virginia Street West. Dispatchers say one of the vehicles involved did catch fire, but the fire has since been put out.

No one was injured in the crash, according to dispatchers.

There is not any word at this time on what caused the crash. The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded.