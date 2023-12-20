UPDATE: (7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20) – Dispatchers say a Corridor G is shut down near Kesari Drive in Alum Creek due to a crash that sent one person to the hospital.

UPDATE: (7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20) – Dispatchers say one person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash on Corridor G South near Kesari Drive in Alum Creek. There is no word on the conditions of anyone else involved.

Dispatchers also say the crash was initially called in as a two-vehicle collision, but are now receiving reports that at least four or possibly five cars may be involved.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are heading to a crash on 119 in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, two vehicles were involved in a crash around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, on Corridor G South near Kesari Drive in Alum Creek in Kanawha County, near the Lincoln-Boone county line.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say they’ve received reports that four people are believed to be involved, and that there is possible entrapment and at least one person possibly ejected from a vehicle.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.

This is the fourth major crash on US-119 Wednesday, and the second in Kanawha County. Two people were taken to the hospital in the first 119 crash in Kanawha County, one person was injured on 119 in Lincoln County, and one person was killed in a crash on 119 in Boone County.