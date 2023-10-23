UPDATE: (4:45 P.M. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023) – An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Kanawha County, according to Malden Fire Chief Bradley Scott.

Multiple crews responded to a fire in the Mink Shoals area that broke out shortly after 2 p.m. this afternoon. At that time, heavy black smoke rising above the hills was visible from one of StormTracker 13’s weather cameras in Charleston.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire. The woman’s identity has not been released.

UPDATE: (2:51 P.M. Monday, Oct. 23, 2023) – First responders on scene tell WOWK 13 News they are still trying to determine if someone may be trapped inside a house fire in Mink Shoals.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the call came in around 2:07 p.m. regarding a fire in the 600 block of Berg Drive in Mink Shoals.

MINK SHOALS, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Kanawha County.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.